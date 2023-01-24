Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH) securities between August 11, 2022 and December 7, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). ESS investors have until March 13, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On December 7, 2022, Grizzly Research published a report which alleged, among other things, that ESS’s largest partner, Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific (“ESI”), is a related party with no real staff, office, or any relevant ongoing business activity. Furthermore, the report claimed that the Company concealed the fact that ESI was a de-facto subsidiary, not a true third party.

On this news, ESS’s stock price fell $0.22, or 7.7%, to close at $2.64 per share on December 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the purported agreement with ESI was in fact an undisclosed related party transaction because ESI was a de-facto subsidiary of ESS masquerading as third-party client; (2) ESS misled investors with their partnership announcement to signal business success to investors; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased ESS securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

