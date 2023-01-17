ACTX Releases Forecast on Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023

Controlled Environment Farming is "growing like a weed"

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), said the Controlled Environment Agriculture sector, which includes Vertical Farming and the company's own unique, portable indoor farms called GrowPods, have a bright future.

As reported by Morning Brew, vertical farming is "growing like a weed" and by 2029, could become a nearly $20 billion market worldwide with a CAGR of 24.30%, according to BIS Research.

What is fueling this growth?

According to a recent article in the investment publication, The Motley Fool, "With the global population continuing to expand, the world will need to double its food supply over the next three decades," they write. "That's a daunting task, as arable land shrinks due to climate change, urban sprawl, and soil destruction. At the current pace, farmable land could fall 50% by 2050," they add. "Since it's become more challenging to find additional farmland to meet our growing food needs, farmers are starting to go vertical."

This thought is echoed by an article in Digital Trends, which said: "Agriculture has come a long way in the past century. We produce more food than ever before — but our current model is unsustainable, and as the world's population rapidly approaches the 8 billion mark, modern food production methods will need a radical transformation if they're going to keep up. But luckily, there's a range of new technologies that might make it possible."

How it works:

Quoting Digital Trends, "Indoor farms allow us to grow food 24 hours a day, protect crops from unpredictable weather, and even eliminate the use of pesticides, fertilizers, and herbicides. If these farms were built in cities, we could mitigate crop loss due to shipping and storage, and cut down on fossil fuel usage because food wouldn't need to be transported very far after harvest."

In his seminal book, The Vertical Farm: Feeding the World in the 21st Century, Columbia Professor, Dr. Dickson Despommier, said indoor farming is a world-changing innovation whose time has come.

Despommier's visionary book explains how controlled environment farms will have change the face of this planet for future generations.

Controlled Environment farms allow users to:

  • Grow food 24 hours a day, 365 days a year
  • Protect crops from harsh weather
  • Reduce and re-use water
  • Provide jobs for local residents
  • Eliminate pesticides, fertilizers, and herbicides
  • Prevent crop loss due to shipping or storage
  • Stop agricultural runoff

Endorsed by Retailing Giants

According to Forbes, companies including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Whole Foods and Target are embracing indoor farming.

Walmart writes on its website: "Vertical farming supplements traditional farming practices to help increase food supply and alleviate current challenges on the food system in a sustainable way."

Doug Heldoorn, CEO of ACTX, said GrowPods are transportable and scalable, so fresh, nutritious food can now be available on a consistent basis virtually anywhere in the world.

"GrowPods allow grocers, businesses, non-profits, local communities, and big box retailers the means to grow healthy food, year-round," he said. "Controlled Environment Farming is no longer just an idea... it's the future of our planet."

For information on GrowPods, or for a free quote on obtaining a CEA system, call (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of U.S. Securities Acts. Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results can differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. ACTX undertakes no duty to update information in this release except as required.

favicon.png?sn=LA88850&sd=2023-01-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actx-releases-forecast-on-controlled-environment-agriculture-industry-301723623.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA88850&Transmission_Id=202301171140PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA88850&DateId=20230117
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.