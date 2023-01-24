AYRO and Masters Golf Carts Announce Partnership for AYRO Vanish

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

This is the first partnership under AYRO's new Dealer Program.

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility and last-mile delivery, announces its partnership with Masters Golf and Utility Vehicles, a dealer and fleet solutions provider for the Ontario Province of Canada.

Masters Golf and Utility Vehicles is based in Oshawa, Ontario, and provides versatile golf and compact utility cart solutions, ranging from customized vehicles to full-scale fleet solutions and currently holds 700 rental vehicles in its fleet inventory.

"This new partnership is key for AYRO as it makes the AYRO Vanish available throughout Ontario and in nearby Toronto," said AYRO CEO Tom Wittenschlaeger. "Ontario has the largest population and largest opportunity for business applications for the AYRO Vanish in all of Canada. In addition the City of Toronto is seeking to transition its government fleet vehicles to electric, which also aligns with our product and vehicle offerings."

AYRO's Dealer Program will allow the Vanish and future products to be brought to additional markets, including fleet and operations managers for facilities in education, corporate and medical campuses, hotels and resorts, golf courses, stadiums, marinas, governments, municipalities and urban delivery. The program offers a range of benefits for prospective dealers including:

  • Territory exclusivity
  • Extensive training and support
  • First right of refusal on future AYRO products
  • Volume purchase discounts
  • In-house financing program with 180-day floor planning and no interest for select dealers.

"The timing of this new partnership with AYRO is perfect," said Joe Labriola, owner and dealer principal for Masters Golf and Utility Vehicles. "Utility and commercial needs in our province currently outweigh multi-passenger vehicles. AYRO products and vehicles provide the ideal solution for our range of customers."

With Masters Golf and Utility Vehicles becoming AYRO's first official dealer, pre-orders for the AYRO Vanish for Masters' customers will begin within weeks.

"We're excited that Masters Golf and Utility Vehicles is our first official dealer and partner for the AYRO Vanish," said Terry Kahl, AYRO's vice president of dealer and distributor sales and channel developments. "The team at Masters is wonderful and should be a great partner for AYRO for years to come."

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

Media Inquiries:

Nick Kastner
Forum Communications
678-943-3859
[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

Joey Delahoussaye
CORE IR
516-222-2560
[email protected]

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735465/AYRO-and-Masters-Golf-Carts-Announce-Partnership-for-AYRO-Vanish

img.ashx?id=735465

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.