Chemours Unveils Ti-Pure(TM) Sustainability (TS) Product Series, Designed to Advance Company & Customers' Sustainability Goals Through TiO2 Innovation

2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Chemours Titanium Technologies recently announced a new Ti-Pure™ titanium dioxide (TiO2) product portfolio: the Ti-Pure™ Sustainability (TS) series, which includes two high-performance grades. This new product family showcases Chemours' commitment to advancing its enterprise, business unit, and customers' sustainability goals.

"When we say we aspire to be the most sustainable TiO2 enterprise in the world, we mean it," says Ed Sparks, President, Titanium Technologies and Chemical Solutions at Chemours. "Our customers are hungry for sustainable solutions, so we're proudly answering the call with both new and existing sustainably-minded TiO2 innovations."

The first two products in the new Ti-Pure™ Sustainability series include:

  • Ti-Pure™ TS-6300, a high-opacity pigment for coatings applications designed to advance sustainability, minimize climate impact, and maximize resource efficiency through superior hiding power and reduced material consumption. To help customers quantify the environmental impact reduction of this grade, Chemours recently launched the Ti-Pure™ TS-6300 Environmental Footprint Calculator.
  • Ti-Pure™ TS-6200, a super durable grade specifically designed to advance sustainability, minimize climate impact, and maximize resource efficiency through improved dispersion and reduced energy, extended product life and avoided waste.

Both are existing grades specifically designed to empower coatings formulators to create high-quality, long-lasting products that reduce material consumption and CO2e emissions.

"As a science-based company, it's important to note that our Ti-Pure™ Sustainability series is rooted in data and action," said Cristiana Borrelli, Director of Technology for Titanium Technologies. "In the coming months, we will launch several new products-across each of our core segments-that were specifically designed to advance sustainability by tackling some of society's, and our customers', greatest challenges. The goal is to make sustainability-driven decisions simpler for our customers, and we believe this new sustainability portfolio will enable us to do just that."

As a part of the launch, Chemours will add enhanced product sustainability designations-including climate impact, circularity, resource efficiency, and health and wellness-to its TS product series. Additionally, the business will align its new product development pipeline to the same categories, ensuring all innovations align with critical customer and societal challenges, enabling at-a-glance sustainability comparisons, and ultimately helping customers advance their sustainability goals.

