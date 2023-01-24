US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. CST.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-344-2001. Listeners are asked to please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time and provide the Conference ID 2528845 to be connected.

A replay will be available after the call. To listen to a replay of the conference call, please register via by clicking this link.

The conference call also will be webcast live from the company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.usfoods.com. The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location beginning at 12 p.m. CST on Feb. 16, 2023.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

