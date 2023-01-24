-- Third Gold Medal in less than 12 months for "1812 Amber" --

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that its War of 1812 Amber Ale has won the Gold Medal and was the amber category winner in the 2023 World Beer Championships held by Chicago-based Beverage Testing Institute (www.bevtest.com). The gold medal is KEGS' third gold medal in less than twelve months and the Company's fifth overall medal in as many competitions for its flagship brand, War of 1812 Amber Ale or "1812 Amber."

In August 2022, War of 1812 Amber won the U.S. Gold Medal in the 2022 World Beer Awards and was the United States' Winner in the Amber category and went on to compete against other winners from around the world the following month in London, England.

In November 2022, a Gold Medal was awarded to War of 1812 Amber Ale at 23rd Annual Great International Beer, Cider, Mead & Sake Competition in the "American Amber" category.

Chairman and CEO, Tom Scozzafava stated, "These contests are validating our efforts to develop world-class products that will be well-received by consumers regardless of the market. Clearly, War of 1812 Amber has proven in twelve short months that the product is not only well-received but considered "best in class" by most beverage experts that have tasted the beer. What is important now, is to rapidly and effectively get this product available to consumers nation-wide and in Canada." Mr. Scozzafava continued, "That effort made significant ground when KEGS consummated its deal with TapRm, where 1812 Amber can be made available via e-commerce to most zip codes in 45 states plus Washington DC at:

https://1812-brewing.taprm.com/all-products

We encourage consumers to give TapRm.com and 1812 Amber a try! And please note the Company should ultimately have 3 or 4 products available to purchase online at TapRm over the coming months."

"Finally," Mr. Scozzafava concluded, "as it relates to other matters related to KEGS public marketplace, as always, we keep our eyes on per share value and its impact on adjustments management may make as a result of that value. Simply speaking, if KEGS share price appreciates the necessity of five billion shares of authorized stock diminishes. Hypothetically, for the Company to raise $10 million at $1.00 per share takes only an issuance of 10 million shares and so on and so forth. I can assure you we are keenly aware of where KEGS share price is and where we hope it is in the future so that such structural adjustments can be made."

About the Beverage Testing Institute

Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) was founded in 1981 as the first international wine competition in the United States, adding beer, spirits, cider, sake, mead and more to the repertoire in 1994. Using industry-leading methodology co-developed by its founder Craig Goldwyn and Dr. Harry Lawless of Cornell University and a one-of-a-kind approach to trade focus groups and sensory panelist recruitment, BTI's evaluations are so much more than a competition. Beverage Testing Institute has become the most comprehensive and reliable source for alcohol beverage product testing and professional reviews in the world.

BTI is the research, advisory and engagement company that helps alcohol brands be better. BTI's value to the trade is built on its unique position as an advocate for the alcohol beverage industry, an independent publication, and a decades-long, consumer-trusted brand. On this foundation, BTI develops, refines, recognizes, and launches the world's best beverages. BTI establishes and advocates for the highest standards in the beverage industry. BTI's proprietary, ASTM-compliant methodology is so rigorous that it has been vetted and accepted by the National Advertising Department of the Better Business Bureau and used by leading beverage brands as the basis for numerous successful quality-based claims in national media campaigns. For 39 years, BTI's clients and partners have accelerated their development processes, improved the quality of their products, and amplified their brands reputation and worth through quality-centric messages and marketing strategies that we have developed with them.

The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Wine Enthusiast, Restaurant Hospitality, The New Yorker, Wine & Spirits, International Wine Review, Epicurious.com, and All About Beer, are just a few of the many media outlets that tap into BTI's acumen and expertise.

BTI's Mission: To improve the beverage industry, one brand at a time.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

