Amplifon Americas Recognized as a 'Top Employer' in the U.S.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Amplifon, the world leader in hearing care services and solutions,has been recognized as a ‘Top Employer’ in the United States for the first time in 2023.

The Top Employer Certification is the official recognition for corporate excellence in HR development and work environment improvement. The program is regulated by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority that recognizes excellence for people practices, and ranks more than 2,000 companies in 121 countries. To access the award, companies need to meet higher standard requirements in six areas (People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Well-being).

"People are our most important asset and the real competitive advantage for a healthcare services company like Amplifon,”said Francesca Morichini, Amplifon's Chief HR Officer. “That’s why we are very proud to have been awarded again with the Top Employer Certification in Europe and to extend the award to the United States and New Zealand. This is an important recognition of our commitment to our worldwide employees’ development.

Today, Amplifon employs more than 18,600 people in 25 countries worldwide, representing almost 90 different nationalities. Headquartered in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Amplifon Americas is made up of more than 1,200 employees dedicated to serving the diverse needs of its customers through two unique and independent brands: Miracle-Ear, with more than 1,500 locations nationwide, and Amplifon Hearing Health Care, with more than 6,000 clinics across the country.

Amplifon’s training program represents a key pillar of its people strategy, which focuses on offering continuous, innovative, and personalized development opportunities. Investing in the renewal of its training offer has led to the creation of Ampli-Academy, Amplifon’s proprietary e-learning platform with a catalogue of more than 20,000 courses.

Overall, Amplifon is committed to ensuring at least three average days of training per capita each year for headquarters and network staff.

About Amplifon Americas

Amplifon Americas, a division of Amplifon Group, is a leading provider of hearing health care solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Amplifon Americas is made up of more than 1,200 employees dedicated to serving the diverse needs of its customers through several unique and independent brands: Miracle-Ear, with more than 1,500 locations nationwide, Amplifon Hearing Health Care, with more than 6,000 clinics across the country, and Amplifon Canada, with more than 70 locations. Together, its mission is to empower people with hearing loss to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon Americas strives to improve lives, relationships, and communities through a powerful combination of leading-edge technology and high-quality care.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230117005906r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005906/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.