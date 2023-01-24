Amplifon, the world leader in hearing care services and solutions,has been recognized as a ‘Top Employer’ in the United States for the first time in 2023.

The Top Employer Certification is the official recognition for corporate excellence in HR development and work environment improvement. The program is regulated by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority that recognizes excellence for people practices, and ranks more than 2,000 companies in 121 countries. To access the award, companies need to meet higher standard requirements in six areas (People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Well-being).

"People are our most important asset and the real competitive advantage for a healthcare services company like Amplifon,”said Francesca Morichini, Amplifon's Chief HR Officer. “That’s why we are very proud to have been awarded again with the Top Employer Certification in Europe and to extend the award to the United States and New Zealand. This is an important recognition of our commitment to our worldwide employees’ development.”

Today, Amplifon employs more than 18,600 people in 25 countries worldwide, representing almost 90 different nationalities. Headquartered in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Amplifon Americas is made up of more than 1,200 employees dedicated to serving the diverse needs of its customers through two unique and independent brands: Miracle-Ear, with more than 1,500 locations nationwide, and Amplifon Hearing Health Care, with more than 6,000 clinics across the country.

Amplifon’s training program represents a key pillar of its people strategy, which focuses on offering continuous, innovative, and personalized development opportunities. Investing in the renewal of its training offer has led to the creation of Ampli-Academy, Amplifon’s proprietary e-learning platform with a catalogue of more than 20,000 courses.

Overall, Amplifon is committed to ensuring at least three average days of training per capita each year for headquarters and network staff.

About Amplifon Americas

Amplifon Americas, a division of Amplifon Group, is a leading provider of hearing health care solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Amplifon Canada, with more than 70 locations. Together, its mission is to empower people with hearing loss to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon Americas strives to improve lives, relationships, and communities through a powerful combination of leading-edge technology and high-quality care.

