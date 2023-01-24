Perficient Wins Informatica 2022 Cloud Modernization Channel Partner of the Year Award

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Perficient%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it has been recognized by Informatica as the 2022 Cloud Modernization Channel Partner of the Year.

The annual Informatica Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners’ success in delivering exceptional performance, commitment to customer success, and innovative use of Informatica products and solutions. The Cloud Modernization Channel Partner of the Year award honors Perficient’s commitment to building a practice that delivers excellence using Informatica’s cloud modernization solutions.

“We’re proud to be recognized with this distinguished award from Informatica,” said Santhosh Nair, vice president, Perficient. “Informatica has made incredible strides with cloud modernization, speeding time to value and boosting ROI with their cloud-based products and solutions. Our application and cloud modernization expertise has enabled us to grow our Informatica partnership. We believe this award is a testament to our team’s ability to accelerate data-driven digital transformation with Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform.”

Cloud modernization has the power to transform businesses by optimizing data, accelerating innovation, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. By harnessing Informatica’s cloud modernization capabilities, Perficient is helping businesses rapidly scale enterprise services and collaboration tools to create value for employees and customers.

“Our ecosystem of partners is second to none in the expertise and value they deliver our shared customers on their data management and digital transformation journeys,” said Aslam Jamal, Vice President, Worldwide Channels, Informatica. “It was a daunting task to narrow down our list of ‘Partner of the Year’ recipients, but we couldn’t be prouder to be associated with a group of such respected brands and industry leaders. We’re eager to work shoulder-to-shoulder with all our partners again in the year ahead and continue to be at the forefront of cloud innovation.”

Perficient is a Platinum+Informatica+partner with a Platinum Delivery Badge. For more information about Perficient’s digital experience expertise with Informatica, follow Perficient on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2023. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230117005910r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005910/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.