Perficient%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it has been recognized by Informatica as the 2022 Cloud Modernization Channel Partner of the Year.

The annual Informatica Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners’ success in delivering exceptional performance, commitment to customer success, and innovative use of Informatica products and solutions. The Cloud Modernization Channel Partner of the Year award honors Perficient’s commitment to building a practice that delivers excellence using Informatica’s cloud modernization solutions.

“We’re proud to be recognized with this distinguished award from Informatica,” said Santhosh Nair, vice president, Perficient. “Informatica has made incredible strides with cloud modernization, speeding time to value and boosting ROI with their cloud-based products and solutions. Our application and cloud modernization expertise has enabled us to grow our Informatica partnership. We believe this award is a testament to our team’s ability to accelerate data-driven digital transformation with Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform.”

Cloud modernization has the power to transform businesses by optimizing data, accelerating innovation, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. By harnessing Informatica’s cloud modernization capabilities, Perficient is helping businesses rapidly scale enterprise services and collaboration tools to create value for employees and customers.

“Our ecosystem of partners is second to none in the expertise and value they deliver our shared customers on their data management and digital transformation journeys,” said Aslam Jamal, Vice President, Worldwide Channels, Informatica. “It was a daunting task to narrow down our list of ‘Partner of the Year’ recipients, but we couldn’t be prouder to be associated with a group of such respected brands and industry leaders. We’re eager to work shoulder-to-shoulder with all our partners again in the year ahead and continue to be at the forefront of cloud innovation.”

Perficient is a Platinum+Informatica+partner with a Platinum Delivery Badge. For more information about Perficient’s digital experience expertise with Informatica, follow Perficient on Twitter and LinkedIn.

