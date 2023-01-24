Why Supplier Diversity Matters

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / When companies harness the power of supplier diversity programs, they can have a transformative impact on their own businesses as well as underserved communities. By implementing supplier diversity initiatives, companies and organizations gain access to innovation from diverse networks of suppliers, reflect their values and commitments to social responsibility, and create positive community impacts through strengthened economic development. Here we explore why supplier diversity matters to Medtronic and how it can benefit both companies and communities alike.

  1. Supplier diversity initiatives create jobs and wealth opportunity: By expanding the pool of suppliers to include diverse businesses, supplier diversity programs help ensure that minority and women-owned businesses have access to potentially life-changing economic opportunities. Diverse suppliers create job opportunities for people who may otherwise have difficulty accessing them. These jobs often come with access to improved wages and better benefits that help support a family, enable a child's higher education, or buy a home. In some cases, these opportunities can positively impact a family's economic stability for multiple generations. In 2022, Medtronic supplier diversity partnerships helped support 29,000 jobs with small and diverse owned business in the United States.
  2. It benefits underserved communities: By providing access to economic opportunities for diverse suppliers of all backgrounds, supplier diversity programs help fight against institutionalized racism and help close the wage gap. Diverse businesses are given a chance to compete on an even playing field, which helps ensure fairness and equality throughout the business landscape. The taxes generated can fund local schools, public works projects and other community initiatives in underserved or impoverished areas.
  3. It leads to innovation: When companies reach out to diverse supplier networks, they open the door to new ideas and perspectives that are often found outside of their traditional supply chains. This can lead to increased efficiency in the production process, improved customer service and better innovation overall. This can not only result in groundbreaking products and services, but also foster better customer service and strengthen relationships with vendors. It opens up the market to more participants who bring new ideas, perspectives and techniques which can help organizations stay ahead of the curve when it comes to meeting customer needs.

At the end of the day, supplier diversity programs have far-reaching implications for both companies and communities. By engaging a diverse pool of suppliers, companies benefit from improved innovation, an equitable workplace environment and a strong statement about their corporate values. Meanwhile, members of underrepresented communities gain access to economic opportunities that enable them to create wealth and support local economies. In short, investing in supplier diversity is an investment in the future that will help build stronger businesses and greater mutual prosperity for all involved.

Learn more about supplier diversity efforts at Medtronic.

a70a7c68-94c6-4e0b-bb09-bd9cbbf84422.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735505/Why-Supplier-Diversity-Matters

img.ashx?id=735505

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.