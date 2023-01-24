NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day January Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, January 18-19, 2023. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events .

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

CONTACT

Sidoti Events Team

212-453-7031

[email protected]

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735431/Sidotis-January-Micro-Cap-Conference



