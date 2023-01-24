Exxe Group Acquires $1.5 Million in Memorabilia Assets

2 hours ago
  • Exxe Group acquires $1.5 million in graded and authenticated memorabilia assets
  • Memorabilia inventory includes sports, music, film, TV, pop culture and political memorabilia
  • Exxe Group's MarketMediaConnect to provide technology and software solutions

    • NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe'' or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of $1.5 million in sports, music, film, TV, pop culture and political memorabilia assets. The Company will leverage its trading technologies and software packages to market and sell memorabilia under Exxe's Technology vertical.

    The memorabilia has been graded and authenticated by industry leaders such as PSA, JSA, Beckett, Upper Deck, and Panini, among others. The collection has been independently valued by them at over $1.5 million. Assets include a broad range of sports, music, film, TV, pop culture, and political memorabilia listed on various online and offline platforms, including Mercari and EBay (EBAY).

    The deal has been financed with a combination of cash, Preferred B stock, and long-term fixed-price non-convertible debt.

    Among the collectibles are autographed sports cards from MLB, NBA, NFL, and other leagues. This includes talented and famous players, as well as many other superstars and Hall of Famers. Also included are many autographed pieces including bats, helmets, baseballs, footballs, basketballs, shoes, jerseys, and many other unique items. Celebrity collectibles include some of the biggest names in film, TV, music, and pop culture.

    The large political section includes Presidents, Vice Presidents, First Ladies, and Foreign Leaders dating as far back as 1806. Some of the highlights include recent Presidential and other very well-known political figures.

    Jason Lohre will lead the development of Exxe Group's online memorabilia program. Mr. Lohre has more than 30 years of experience in the collectible memorabilia market. Details on the many famous names and collectible items they are associated with or have signatures on will be released on the new memorabilia website and other social media which is being developed, once it's rolled out.

    Exxe Group is leveraging its in-house technologies and software to enable sales of memorabilia under a new brand name. Memorabilia sales will be listed under Exxe's Technology vertical. The project includes, but is not limited to developing a new website, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool integrated into Web 3.0, Artificial Intelligence software, as well as other inputs to expand and enhance the sale of memorabilia online. The brand name will be released in due course.

    PWCC, a global leader in trading cards and related collectibles, provides daily access to auctions and fixed price marketplaces. From 2008 through August 2022, the PWCC 500 Index, in which the memorabilia is categorized, has outperformed the S&P 500, with the card and memorabilia market up 855% as compared to the S&P 500 which gained 175% over the same period.

    Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Exxe Group CEO, stated: "This $1.5 million memorabilia acquisition is an example of how Exxe can leverage its in-house technologies and rapidly apply them to the listing and sale of collectibles. Our ability to successfully and quickly move into new markets is a contributing factor to Exxe currently generating over $50 million in annualized revenues."

    About Exxe Group

    Exxe Group Exxe is a diversified fintech company with assets in real estate, architectural design, agriculture, automotive, medical, media, and trading technology. Exxe Group acquires controlling equity interests in undervalued assets, and undertakes an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.

    For additional information please visit the Company's

    Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/exxegroup

    Forward-Looking Statements:

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

    CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: [email protected]

    SOURCE: Exxe Group



    https://www.accesswire.com/735514/Exxe-Group-Acquires-15-Million-in-Memorabilia-Assets

