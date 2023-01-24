Expanded borrowing base capacity reflects increasing reserves value

New credit facility replaces its federal Main Street Lending Program facility

TULSA, OK and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ( TSXV:JEV, Financial)(OTC PINK:JROOF)( FRA:JLM, Financial) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has refinanced and expanded the borrowing base under its joint Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") for its oil and gas joint venture with a new bank lender. The Facility was previously held under the COVID-related Main Street Lending Program. As a result of the new facility, the borrowing base was increased by 23% to USD$7.0 million. The Facility bears interest at a rate of Chase Prime and is payable monthly.

Ben Holman, CFO of JEV, said, "We are pleased to have refinanced and expanded our oil and gas reserves-based credit facility which we believe to reflect the quality and value of our long-held oil and gas joint venture assets and the economics associated with our continued investment. We appreciate the support of our lending bank and their commitment to partner with us as we continue to add to our proved reserve base and our efforts to increase production into the current elevated commodity price environment."



About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon joint venture assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas joint venture assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production into the current elevated commodity price environment.

