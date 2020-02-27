LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Generac Holdings Inc. (: GNRC)

Class Period: April 29, 2021 – November 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the full scope of the economic harm flowing from the defective SnapRS units; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Gap, Inc. (: GPS)

Class Period: November 24, 2021 – July 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (2) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (3) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the Offering Documents; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Veru Inc. ( VERU)

Class Period: May 11, 2022 – November 9, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) misled its shareholders to believe that the data from the Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support EUA and even the submission of a New Drug Application without any further studies; (2) concealed the true risks faced by the Company in gaining approval for its EUA request; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

NeoGenomics, Inc. ( NEO)

Class Period: February 27, 2020 – April 26, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) NeoGenomics was anything but a “one-stop-shop” for cancer testing because it did not offer the most technologically advanced NGS tests, which led to a significant decrease in revenue as current and prospective customers went elsewhere for their testing needs; (2) the Company’s costs were not fixed because NeoGenomics needed to hire additional employees to process more complex customized testing demanded by customers utilizing the Company’s outdated portfolio of tests, leading to operational challenges, decreased lab efficiency, and increased testing turnaround times; (3) NeoGenomics violated federal healthcare laws and regulations related to fraud, waste, and abuse; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

