Therma-Tru and Fypon to introduce new products and programs via International Builders' Show and Virtual Experience

3 hours ago
Therma-Tru and Fypon invite building and design professionals to preview their new products and programs at the 2023 International Builders’ Show (IBS) or by participating in the 2023 Therma-Tru and Fypon Virtual Experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005952/en/

2023 Therma-Tru Virtual Experience (Photo: Business Wire)

IBS takes places from January 31 to February 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and the Therma-Tru and Fypon booths will be located at #C5236 in the Central Hall.

Virtual Experience

The 2023 Therma-Tru and Fypon Virtual Experience is an interactive online platform that provides information on new products from both brands inspired by today’s design trends.

“Homeowners are looking for innovative products that blend seamlessly with their home and lifestyle,” said Lisa Kennedy-Fink, brand marketing for Therma-Tru. “We work to align our new products with the functionality, durability and design needs of today’s homes.”

Additional training opportunities, education, tools and support will be available for trade professionals. The Virtual Experience will be available online starting February 14, 2023, at thermatru.com%2Fvirtualexperience.

Keys 2 Success

Therma-Tru has launched its 2023 Keys 2 Success national sweepstakes for building trade professionals to learn about Therma-Tru products and current home design trends. The program runs February 14 through April 30, 2023.

Keys 2 Success provides builders, remodelers, dealers, distributors and fabricators a chance to learn about new products and win prizes after watching select videos. The program helps building professionals stay up-to-date on the latest trends and Therma-Tru’s products to better facilitate conversations with homeowners to provide entry solutions.

To access Keys 2 Success, participants must first log in to the

Therma-Tru Virtual Experience and click on the main menu on the left side of the screen, or access the Keys 2 Success area near the middle of the experience.

For more information about Keys 2 Success and official rules, visit thermatru.com%2Fvirtualexperience.

About Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru is the leading entry door brand most preferred by building professionals. Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass doorlites, sidelites and transoms, and door components. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio and also offers low-maintenance Fypon® polyurethane and PVC products. For more information and product warranty details, visit www.thermatru.com, www.fypon.com or call 800-537-8827.

Therma-Tru is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN). Learn more about Fortune Brands Innovations at www.FBIN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005952/en/

