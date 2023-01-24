Impressive 2022 Revenue Growth, Re-Inventing HVAC with Major Multi-National and Products for Green Hydrogen and PFAS Highlight 2022



ODESSA, FL, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dais Corporation ( DLYT), is a commercial nanotechnology product solutions business. The company’s proven innovative product solutions serve the shifting needs of an estimated $642 billion market driven by climate change and the growing aftereffects of a global pandemic continuing to reorder people’s thinking and buying habits.

Background

Using the features of our nanomaterial platform (Aqualyte™) we build a growing list of ‘industry changing’ sustainable product solutions designed to create wealth for our stakeholders, provide efficient product(s) gifting one-time and on-going financial and environmental benefits to customers all the while simultaneously contributing to re-establishing a balanced ecosystem for future generations by protecting the core elements of life – fresh air, clean water, and the efficient creation and use of energy.

The Dais team believes the proven features and functionality of the Aqualyte™ nanomaterial platform is disruptive, and a catalyst for ‘game changing’ product solutions - solutions which gift ongoing and significant financial and environmental savings. We project within a decade, the modest adoption of the planned spectrum of Aqualyte™ products, Dais will have the ability to remove up to 12% of the world’s excess CO2 (ca. 5 billion metric tons) from the air we breathe as it becomes a multi-national organization with revenues exceeding $1 Billion per year.

As these elements come to fruition Dais will have achieved its mission of re-establishing a balanced ecosystem by protecting the core elements of life – fresh air, clean water, and the efficient creation and use of energy.

Proud:

2022 was a year marked by action. Uses of a small growth capital infusion in late 2021 planned and executed, management believes, to create the largest swell of forward, continuous momentum in revenues and the business. It is with this background that we share select highlights of 2022:

In the face of pandemic recovery, unsettling geopolitical events, and the aftereffects of government recession activities we believe the accomplishments below signal a long-term upward change in direction for the company. The highlighted accomplishments:

- Team:

Doubled the size of the Dais team by qualifying and on-boarding talented new team members in Sales/Marketing, Production, Engineering, and corporate. It is our opinion no lasting upswing would be do-able without key new team members.

- Numbers (*):

2022 revenue: $1.54M (estimated) or just over double of 2021

WIP and Backlog going into 2023: ca. $1.9M ($0 in 2021)

Average gross margin improved by nearly 18%

2023 revenue, at this time, is projected to be greater than $7.5M

Substantial increase (200%+) in adding new ConsERV sales channels

In 2022 the company built and shipped more than one hundred ConsERV systems to a variety of marquee clients in N. America

- Strategic:

HVAC

The Dais team, working with a major multi-national corporation, is actively engaged to re-invent the HVAC industry as the marketplace is demanding better financial and environmental performance from the HVAC industry. The company feels the answer to these market demands are bult-into new product solutions using the Aqualyte™ nanomaterial. Dais is working to move this groundbreaking architecture and price competitive product (integrating ConsERV‘s award winning ventilation abilities) into the commercial market. The evolving product has fewer parts, no refrigerants, the ability to separately manage the content of air, and brings benefits addressing health, productivity, and safety to the end-user, said Rasool Nasr Isfahani, Ph.D., Vice President of Innovation at Dais. Several of the product’s components have been built and shipped. The back end of the arrangement has a potential value of approximately $20 million to the company subject to terms and conditions. It is projected by others this Aqualyte™ based innovative product solution has a potential to result in a 75% reduction in OPEX for HVAC and an associated 50% reduction in CO2 emissions.

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made chemicals that can be dangerous when found in water. Analysis by the Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Services (CRAES) and private companies have shown significant reduction in the levels of two major types of PFAS in water using NanoClear™, a product solution from Dais that contains Aqualyte™. Corroborative testing in the US is currently in progress and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. The market for removing PFAS from water is rapidly growing due to increasing regulations and concerns about potential health and environmental impacts. PFAS can be difficult to remove from water because they are highly stable and resistant to degradation. A global study by MarketsandMarkets projects that the revenue potential for cleaning PFAS water will reach $18.3 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 16.2%. Dais is in discussions with targeted entities to potentially enter a business relationship for capturing PFAS materials.

Clean Energy

Aqualyte™ has a wide range of uses, including renewable energy, energy saving, and energy storage. Integration of these uses maximizes utilization. Projected uses for Aqualyte™ in renewable energy include green hydrogen production, PEM fuel cells, and ultra-capacitors for energy storage. The company has recently been testing the use of Aqualyte™ to remove hydrogen from water using renewable energy sources. Green hydrogen, also known as "nature's fuel", is becoming increasingly popular as it is estimated to be 51% less expensive per kg than other forms of hydrogen. The company is currently in discussions with others in the Green Hydrogen industry to create a business relationship to grow together faster.

According to Tim Tangredi, President, and CEO of Dais, “We are seeing daily unmistakable signs the market wants not incremental but far better product solutions offering unparalleled financial, and environment returns. This un-met demand coupled with the proven abilities of Aqualyte™ we believe, are a powerful combination igniting a long period of profitable growth for the company in just the changing HVAC industry worldwide. The beauty of a disruptive technology like Aqualyte™ is the uses of its features are generally limited by the imagination of the creative minds of many. As a result, we are more clearly seeing other market needs being addressed by the Aqualyte’s features. Two examples: Green Hydrogen and clean power generation, and wastewater clean-up with challenges such as PFAS contaminated water. This is only the beginning for Aqualyte™ based innovative product solutions.”

As a result, the Dais team expects more momentum as it moves to reinvent key industries on its way to achieve its growth projection of generating $1 Billion in revenues within a decade.

About Dais Corporation

Dais Corporation ( DLYT ) produces the versatile Aqualyte™ platform of disruptive, field-proven, and industry-recognized nanomaterial. Products using the platform include:

· Aqualyte™, the Company’s advanced nanomaterial platform having an impressive set of features including the extraordinarily fast and selective transport of water molecules. These features are carefully tailored to offer new or improved solutions in cross-industry markets for air, energy, food preservation, and clean water products.

· NanoClear™, a commercialized system treating contaminated industrial wastewater and providing ultra-pure potable water with higher system efficiencies at equal or better capital and operating costs than other technologies.

· ConsERV™, a commercially available engineered energy recovery ventilator that uses stale exhaust air to precondition the temperature and moisture content of incoming fresh ventilation air, typically saving energy, reducing CO2 emissions, and allowing for equipment downsizing; and

· PolyCool™, a next-generation evaporative cooling technology that is nearing full commercialization where cooling towers and evaporative condensers in HVAC and power generation incorporate Aqualyte to reduce energy consumption and operating costs while preventing the release of dangerous microbes such as Legionella and opening new markets for reduced-maintenance evaporative cooling systems.

These products created by the Platform are focused on profitably securing the future of key resources for life, and economic stability addressing growing, diverse market needs in worldwide markets value nearing $1 trillion. Our products are revolutionary or industry changing.

Each use of the Aqualyte family of nanostructured polymers and engineered processes focuses on minimizing consumption of irreplaceable natural resources, improving the general population’s health, and ending the degradation of our environment. To learn more, please visit www.daisanalytic.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” or the negative of these words and/or similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company’s ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company’s inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States and China. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

