NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023

The veteran of luxury fashion and beauty brands joins executive team as Senior Vice President

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today that Lisa Seligman has joined Douglas Elliman as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. As a member of its corporate executive team, Seligman will lead the company's efforts in talent recruitment and development, performance management, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

With nearly 25 years of human resources experience at leading fashion and beauty brands, including Chanel, Shiseido Cosmetics America, Tiffany & Co and L'Occitane En Provence, Seligman served most recently as Global Vice President of Human Resources at Arcade Beauty, the global leader in sampling innovation, retail solutions and digital brand activations.

"Our strength as a company is a measure of our commitment to people and their professional growth," said Scott Durkin, Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Realty. "In that regard, bringing in a leader of Lisa's caliber represents a major investment in our long-term strength. We are confident she will help Douglas Elliman to remain a vital brand for many years to come."

"Douglas Elliman is one of those rare organizations that best honors its legacy and longevity by staying focused on the future," said Seligman. "I am honored and humbled to join this venerable institution, and I look forward to helping ensure its continued growth and success."

Seligman will be joining Douglas Elliman's corporate executive team and will be based out of the firm's flagship office in Manhattan at 575 Madison Avenue.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Realty is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman Inc. on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

