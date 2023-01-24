Brenmiller+Energy+Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy”; TASE: BNRG, Nasdaq: BNRG), a global leader in thermal energy storage, is pleased to announce that it has won the World CleanTech Awards’ 2022 Visionary CleanTech StartUp of the Year Award in Energy Distinction. Brenmiller President and CEO Avi Bremiller accepted the award on behalf of the Company at the World CleanTech Awards in Abu Dhabi on January 15, 2023.

Hosted by the CleanTech Business Club CBC, the World CleanTech Awards bring together companies, financial institutions, investors, politicians and influencers from 36 countries to recognize companies and individuals driving the transition to a clean energy future. Brenmiller was selected for its outstanding contributions to the field of energy storage. Recognition for this award comes after Brenmiller, in conjunction with the Enel Group, inaugurated the world’s first-ever thermal energy storage system integrated with an active power plant in Santa Barbara, Italy.

“It is an honor to join such an esteemed network of innovative companies named as World CleanTech Awards winners,” said Brenmiller president and CEO Avi Brenmiller. “This award was made possible by our team’s hard work and unwavering commitment to developing innovative, affordable, and scalable thermal energy storage solutions. We believe that our thermal energy storage systems will help decarbonize industrial heat production, which accounts for nearly a quarter of all global emissions.”

The 2022 World CleanTech Awards (“WCA”) winners were nominated and voted on by a jury of solar industry experts, including past winners of the Solar Future Today Visionary Influencers Awards and past WCA Awardees.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy delivers scalable thermal energy storage solutions and services that allow customers to cost-effectively decarbonize their operations. Its patented bGen thermal storage technology enables the use of renewable energy resources, as well as waste heat, to heat crushed rocks to very high temperatures. They can then store this heat for minutes, hours, or even days before using it for industrial and power generation processes. With bGen, organizations have a way to use electricity, biomass and waste heat to generate the clean steam, hot water and hot air they need to mold plastic, process food and beverages, produce paper, manufacture chemicals and pharmaceuticals or drive steam turbines without burning fossil fuels. For more information visit the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fbren-energy.com%2F and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its belief that the Company’s thermal energy storage systems will help decarbonize industrial heat production. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company’s results include, but are not limited to, the Company’s planned level of revenues and capital expenditures, the demand for and market acceptance of our products, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s prospectus dated May 24, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which is available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

