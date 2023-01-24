Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced its first Albertsons Cos. Innovation Launchpad competition in search of small and independent brands representing emerging food, beverage and pet products. With this competition, Albertsons Cos. is giving new, innovative businesses the opportunity to apply and compete live at the Natural+Products+Expo+West in California on Mar. 8.

A panel of judges will evaluate 60 applicants presenting products that reflect growing consumer interest in areas such as low sugar or carb, all-natural, plant-based products, functional beverages, global flavors, healthy prepared meals and premium pet items. The top three winners will receive prizes valued at $170,000 including cash, services and industry recognition.

“We envision the Albertsons Innovation Launchpad competition to be a fun and engaging way to connect with up-and-coming entrepreneurs and brands,” said Jen Saenz, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Albertsons Cos. “We’re always looking to provide our customers fresh, innovative products and new meal ideas. Through this process, we are hoping to discover unique items that can be considered for distribution in any one of our banner stores.”

The top winners will be considered for distribution in Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME, Pavilions, Kings Food Markets, Balducci's Food Lovers Market and Market Street.

Applications for the Albertsons Innovation Launchpad are being accepted now through Jan. 31. For more information on the competition or to apply, visit rangeme.com%2Falbertsonsinnovationlaunchpad23.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 3, 2022, the Company operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

