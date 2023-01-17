LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 433 stocks valued at a total of $1.33Bil. The top holdings were MGC(3.00%), AAPL(2.68%), and VO(2.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 35,160 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 45,266. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.09.

On 01/17/2023, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $98.7377 per share and a market cap of $23.87Bil. The stock has returned -10.65% over the past year.

The guru sold out of their 118,930-share investment in ARCA:INFL. Previously, the stock had a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.62 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF traded for a price of $32.41 per share and a market cap of $1.30Bil. The stock has returned 6.03% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.66.

LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDN by 118,698 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.92.

On 01/17/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.055 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -0.30% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 128,309 shares in BATS:GOVT, giving the stock a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.61 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.25 per share and a market cap of $21.06Bil. The stock has returned -9.05% over the past year.

During the quarter, LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 102,193 shares of ARCA:IBDP for a total holding of 508,520. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.59.

On 01/17/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.585 per share and a market cap of $2.27Bil. The stock has returned -3.02% over the past year.

