VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $275.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(8.14%), AAPL(5.85%), and AMZN(4.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC bought 68,258 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 177,030. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.72.

On 01/17/2023, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $52.555 per share and a market cap of $41.55Bil. The stock has returned -10.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.70 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 17,867 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.76.

On 01/17/2023, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $209.76 per share and a market cap of $126.80Bil. The stock has returned -12.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 151,861-share investment in NYSE:CTRE. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.38 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, CareTrust REIT Inc traded for a price of $19.5 per share and a market cap of $1.89Bil. The stock has returned -9.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CareTrust REIT Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.15 and a price-sales ratio of 9.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC reduced their investment in BATS:NULG by 53,315 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.44.

On 01/17/2023, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $51.8443 per share and a market cap of $839.88Mil. The stock has returned -17.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a price-book ratio of 7.13.

The guru established a new position worth 40,495 shares in ARCA:JEPI, giving the stock a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.6 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.71 per share and a market cap of $18.55Bil. The stock has returned -0.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a price-book ratio of 4.41.

