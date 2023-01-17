WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8712 W. Dodge Road Omaha, NE 68114

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $73.00Mil. The top holdings were ET(30.58%), WMB(18.41%), and EPD(17.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC bought 49,000 shares of NYSE:ET for a total holding of 1,709,000. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.14.

On 01/17/2023, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $12.705 per share and a market cap of $39.16Bil. The stock has returned 41.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.17 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC bought 7,165 shares of NYSE:EPD for a total holding of 538,000. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.8.

On 01/17/2023, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $25.5925 per share and a market cap of $55.67Bil. The stock has returned 14.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC bought 2,000 shares of NYSE:BEP for a total holding of 120,804. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.96.

On 01/17/2023, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP traded for a price of $29.23 per share and a market cap of $8.03Bil. The stock has returned -6.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a price-book ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC bought 585 shares of NYSE:MPLX for a total holding of 26,500. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.44.

On 01/17/2023, MPLX LP traded for a price of $34.175 per share and a market cap of $34.23Bil. The stock has returned 17.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WALNUT PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC bought 7,500 shares of NYSE:BIP for a total holding of 56,289. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.13.

On 01/17/2023, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP traded for a price of $34.8799 per share and a market cap of $15.98Bil. The stock has returned -8.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 134.35, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.