Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 126 stocks valued at a total of $414.00Mil. The top holdings were DMAR(10.91%), VUG(6.61%), and VYMI(5.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DGRO by 518,933 shares. The trade had a 6.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.88.

On 01/17/2023, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $51.275 per share and a market cap of $25.08Bil. The stock has returned -5.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

The guru established a new position worth 363,533 shares in NAS:VYMI, giving the stock a 5.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.12 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF traded for a price of $63.49 per share and a market cap of $5.45Bil. The stock has returned -5.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a price-book ratio of 1.14.

The guru sold out of their 1,104,780-share investment in ARCA:FPE. Previously, the stock had a 4.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.42 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $17.79 per share and a market cap of $6.08Bil. The stock has returned -7.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.71.

The guru sold out of their 401,575-share investment in ARCA:SCHF. Previously, the stock had a 3.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.39 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $34.7092 per share and a market cap of $30.50Bil. The stock has returned -8.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

The guru established a new position worth 38,109 shares in NYSE:CMI, giving the stock a 2.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.76 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Cummins Inc traded for a price of $250.07 per share and a market cap of $35.24Bil. The stock has returned 7.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cummins Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-book ratio of 4.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

