Exane Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $156.00Mil. The top holdings were STLA(28.71%), PNC(18.96%), and C(18.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Exane Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 619,565-share investment in NYSE:BAC. Previously, the stock had a 12.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.09 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $34.635 per share and a market cap of $276.45Bil. The stock has returned -26.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Exane Asset Management reduced their investment in NYSE:UBS by 1,002,935 shares. The trade had a 9.539999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.56.

On 01/17/2023, UBS Group AG traded for a price of $21.199 per share and a market cap of $67.06Bil. The stock has returned 10.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UBS Group AG has a price-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Exane Asset Management reduced their investment in NYSE:STLA by 1,060,870 shares. The trade had a 8.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.17.

On 01/17/2023, Stellantis NV traded for a price of $15.47 per share and a market cap of $49.61Bil. The stock has returned -23.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stellantis NV has a price-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-book ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Exane Asset Management bought 30,465 shares of NYSE:GS for a total holding of 72,257. The trade had a 6.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $311.64.

On 01/17/2023, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $349.705 per share and a market cap of $118.36Bil. The stock has returned -6.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 109,982 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 5.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.83 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $75.295 per share and a market cap of $58.93Bil. The stock has returned 15.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.54 and a price-sales ratio of 8.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

