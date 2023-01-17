Integrated Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $108.00Mil. The top holdings were IWD(9.98%), SPIB(9.39%), and PDBC(9.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Integrated Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 25,449 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.1.

On 01/17/2023, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.84 per share and a market cap of $6.56Bil. The stock has returned -9.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:PDBC by 24,764 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.16.

On 01/17/2023, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $14.975 per share and a market cap of $6.32Bil. The stock has returned 14.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Integrated Capital Management, Inc. bought 6,282 shares of BATS:EFV for a total holding of 131,030. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 01/17/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $49.015 per share and a market cap of $16.35Bil. The stock has returned -4.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a price-book ratio of 1.05.

The guru sold out of their 12,660-share investment in NYSE:DIAX. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.49 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund traded for a price of $15.78 per share and a market cap of $574.82Mil. The stock has returned -5.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a price-book ratio of 1.00.

The guru established a new position worth 14,205 shares in NYSE:EFT, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.08 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust traded for a price of $11.4762 per share and a market cap of $333.85Mil. The stock has returned -15.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.87.

