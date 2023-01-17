QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $64.00Mil. The top holdings were EMLP(6.21%), AAPL(5.89%), and FV(5.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IFV by 29,905 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.67.

On 01/17/2023, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 traded for a price of $17.3987 per share and a market cap of $196.65Mil. The stock has returned -22.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 has a price-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.33.

The guru established a new position worth 21,575 shares in BATS:XMPT, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.97 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF traded for a price of $21.966 per share and a market cap of $179.02Mil. The stock has returned -18.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.98.

The guru sold out of their 3,370-share investment in ARCA:XLK. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.2 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $131.295 per share and a market cap of $39.61Bil. The stock has returned -19.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a price-book ratio of 7.09.

The guru sold out of their 34,500-share investment in ARCA:PGX. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.49 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Invesco Preferred ETF traded for a price of $12.3197 per share and a market cap of $4.93Bil. The stock has returned -11.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Preferred ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a price-book ratio of 0.66.

The guru sold out of their 15,500-share investment in ARCA:CWI. Previously, the stock had a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.54 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF traded for a price of $25.845 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned -10.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

