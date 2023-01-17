IVC Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

163 E Main St Silverdale, PA 18962-0539

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $135.73Bil. The top holdings were SCHV(9.04%), VUG(8.33%), and AAPL(7.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 3,400 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 01/17/2023, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $108 per share and a market cap of $23.36Bil. The stock has returned -8.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 5,920 shares in ARCA:JEPI, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.6 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.71 per share and a market cap of $18.55Bil. The stock has returned -0.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a price-book ratio of 4.41.

The guru established a new position worth 1,215 shares in NAS:NFLX, giving the stock a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $222.12 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $327.0351 per share and a market cap of $145.32Bil. The stock has returned -37.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-book ratio of 7.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTSL by 5,973 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.8.

On 01/17/2023, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $45.66 per share and a market cap of $2.78Bil. The stock has returned -0.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 12,104-share investment in ARCA:SCHH. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.5 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $20.65 per share and a market cap of $5.99Bil. The stock has returned -14.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.