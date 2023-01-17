Veery Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $169.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(13.72%), SCHX(11.48%), and VTV(10.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Veery Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Veery Capital, LLC bought 37,525 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 571,113. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 01/17/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.2 per share and a market cap of $108.15Bil. The stock has returned -9.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, Veery Capital, LLC bought 14,554 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 434,774. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 01/17/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.135 per share and a market cap of $30.54Bil. The stock has returned -13.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

During the quarter, Veery Capital, LLC bought 1,929 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 63,877. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 01/17/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $226.18 per share and a market cap of $72.52Bil. The stock has returned -24.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a price-book ratio of 7.21.

The guru sold out of their 1,475-share investment in NAS:ANSS. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $255.59 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Ansys Inc traded for a price of $254.24 per share and a market cap of $22.08Bil. The stock has returned -27.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ansys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-book ratio of 4.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.65 and a price-sales ratio of 10.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Veery Capital, LLC bought 7,859 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 167,527. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 01/17/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.925 per share and a market cap of $73.85Bil. The stock has returned -13.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

