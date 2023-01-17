Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1444 stocks valued at a total of $173.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.75%), AMZN(3.84%), and NVDA(2.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. bought 6,648 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 71,681. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 01/17/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $96.40000000000001 per share and a market cap of $982.66Bil. The stock has returned -40.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.37, a price-book ratio of 7.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. bought 14,407 shares of ARCA:STPZ for a total holding of 18,886. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.13.

On 01/17/2023, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $50.1015 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned -3.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. bought 21,405 shares of ARCA:UUP for a total holding of 22,750. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.98.

On 01/17/2023, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund traded for a price of $27.52 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned 8.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. bought 5,041 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 27,881. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 01/17/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $91.41500000000001 per share and a market cap of $1,187.03Bil. The stock has returned -34.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-book ratio of 4.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.79 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. bought 3,390 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 103,292. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 01/17/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $136.005 per share and a market cap of $2,152.58Bil. The stock has returned -21.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-book ratio of 42.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.62 and a price-sales ratio of 5.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

