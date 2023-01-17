Capital Market Strategies LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 136 stocks valued at a total of $93.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.82%), FRBA(4.67%), and MSFT(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Market Strategies LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 37,300 shares in NYSE:MPW, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.15 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Medical Properties Trust Inc traded for a price of $13.66 per share and a market cap of $8.13Bil. The stock has returned -38.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 3,345-share investment in NYSE:GRMN. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.48999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Garmin Ltd traded for a price of $98.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $18.79Bil. The stock has returned -23.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Garmin Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JMBS by 5,983 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.49.

On 01/17/2023, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $46.7235 per share and a market cap of $857.38Mil. The stock has returned -7.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 3,931-share investment in NAS:AZN. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.43 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $71 per share and a market cap of $220.11Bil. The stock has returned 22.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 108.24, a price-book ratio of 5.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.61 and a price-sales ratio of 5.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought 3,533 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 24,175. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 01/17/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $77.34 per share and a market cap of $46.39Bil. The stock has returned -2.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

