Spinnaker Investment Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $281.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(12.19%), DGRW(11.45%), and DFAU(11.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spinnaker Investment Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Spinnaker Investment Group, LLC bought 73,208 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 444,997. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 01/17/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $77.34 per share and a market cap of $46.39Bil. The stock has returned -2.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

During the quarter, Spinnaker Investment Group, LLC bought 189,331 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 1,039,811. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.85.

On 01/17/2023, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $28.28 per share and a market cap of $2.99Bil. The stock has returned -11.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.35.

During the quarter, Spinnaker Investment Group, LLC bought 161,873 shares of ARCA:DFAI for a total holding of 1,009,041. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.08.

On 01/17/2023, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $26.895 per share and a market cap of $2.97Bil. The stock has returned -7.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.47.

During the quarter, Spinnaker Investment Group, LLC bought 62,779 shares of NAS:DGRW for a total holding of 523,898. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.88.

On 01/17/2023, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $62.1 per share and a market cap of $7.76Bil. The stock has returned -2.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a price-book ratio of 5.29.

Spinnaker Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TOTL by 57,204 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.73.

On 01/17/2023, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF traded for a price of $41.085 per share and a market cap of $2.39Bil. The stock has returned -8.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

