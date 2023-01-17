Key Client Fiduciary Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $148.00Mil. The top holdings were RDVY(4.75%), FDL(4.50%), and AAPL(4.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Key Client Fiduciary Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,715 shares in NYSE:WMT, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.42 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $144.565 per share and a market cap of $389.66Bil. The stock has returned 1.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-book ratio of 5.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors, LLC bought 16,247 shares of NAS:RDVY for a total holding of 130,250. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.79.

On 01/17/2023, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $46.351 per share and a market cap of $8.18Bil. The stock has returned -9.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

The guru sold out of their 14,360-share investment in ARCA:FUMB. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.91 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF traded for a price of $20.005 per share and a market cap of $353.09Mil. The stock has returned 0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors, LLC bought 2,354 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 33,454. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.2.

On 01/17/2023, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $131.28 per share and a market cap of $39.61Bil. The stock has returned -19.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a price-book ratio of 7.09.

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTSM by 3,943 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.23.

On 01/17/2023, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.5631 per share and a market cap of $7.91Bil. The stock has returned 1.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

