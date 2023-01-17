FSC Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 157 stocks valued at a total of $58.00Mil. The top holdings were BIL(31.89%), FTSM(28.70%), and GBIL(17.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FSC Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 13,171-share investment in ARCA:AGG. Previously, the stock had a 11.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.7 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.83499999999999 per share and a market cap of $86.21Bil. The stock has returned -9.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FSC Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 13,293 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 15,231. The trade had a 5.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 01/17/2023, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $46.26 per share and a market cap of $259.42Bil. The stock has returned -12.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-book ratio of 2.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, FSC Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 2,299 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 9,366. The trade had a 3.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 01/17/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $136.005 per share and a market cap of $2,152.58Bil. The stock has returned -21.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-book ratio of 42.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.62 and a price-sales ratio of 5.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 3,556-share investment in NAS:BNDW. Previously, the stock had a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.81 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF traded for a price of $68.84999999999999 per share and a market cap of $605.97Mil. The stock has returned -9.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

During the quarter, FSC Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 2,230 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 2,420. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.70999999999999.

On 01/17/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.17 per share and a market cap of $41.61Bil. The stock has returned -9.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

