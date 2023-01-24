American Airlines Is Providing Travel Resources To Help Navigate the Persistent COVID-19 Pandemic

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / As the pandemic extended into its second year - with travel requirements shifting frequently depending on destination and other factors - American provided our customers with the resources they needed. We expanded the use of Sherpa, an independent travel resource, to provide updates on international travel requirements due to COVID-19 variants. We also continued to partner with VeriFLY to help customers understand and verify their travel requirements. Its mobile health wallet makes it easy for passengers to upload negative COVID-19 test results, vaccination records and forms they need to get verified status for travel. Our customers can also use the app to get mobile boarding passes and take advantage of dedicated and expedited check-in lanes at several airports.

Customers traveling internationally can now access our Ready to Fly checklist when viewing their eligible reservations on aa.com and the American Airlines mobile app. The checklist outlines everything our customers need, including test and vaccination requirements, along with options to submit digital documentation and contact tracing information.

Ready to Fly also links to the VeriFLY app. Customers can now check-in online at aa.com, through the American Airlines mobile app or at the airport kiosk after receiving their green check mark from VeriFLY and head straight to the gate. These new digital options save customers time at the airport and give them peace of mind that they are ready to fly before arriving at the airport.

American also partnered with trusted COVID-19 testing providers to allow customers to take a test at a clinic, at home before their trip or to order a test kit to pack for their return trip. Among our clinic partners, both GoHealth and CareNow each offer more than 150 locations in the United States. For at-home testing before a trip, customers can order a kit from LetsGetChecked. It offers a 48-hour turnaround time for results. Qured, eMed and Optum all provide packable test kit options for return trips.

Read more

c14eac34-6aa1-43cf-9e28-ea55daeb3d04.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: American Airlines



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735563/American-Airlines-Is-Providing-Travel-Resources-To-Help-Navigate-the-Persistent-COVID-19-Pandemic

img.ashx?id=735563

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.