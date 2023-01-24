JACKSON, MS / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / In preparation for the growing electric vehicle market, Entergy Mississippi has launched a direct current fast charging station pilot project. It is the first company-owned electric vehicle charging station of its kind in Entergy Corporation's four-state service area.

Located at Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland, the company's $200,000 fast charging station will serve both residents and EV drivers passing through on I-55 and nearby I-20. As EV owners use the charging station, Entergy Mississippi will be able to study the impact of electric vehicles on the power grid. Insights on frequency, time of day and location can help the company prepare for improvements that may be needed as power use from electric vehicle drivers increases.

"The complexities of the power grid require us to plan years ahead of when we'll need infrastructure in place to serve our customers," said Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO, Entergy Mississippi. "By proactively installing this fast charging EV station pilot project, we'll be able to learn in real time the effects electric vehicle use has on our systems and implement technologies to help manage the demands we expect in the future."

The facility is equipped with two direct current fast chargers that provide up to 120 kilowatts of power and are compatible with many different electric vehicle models. Customers using the charging station pay $.30/kWh and, on average, an EV can be fully charged for $20-$30 within 30-45 minutes.

"It's important for the public and private sectors to be studying the utilization of these systems now regarding potential growth of electric vehicles in our state and the infrastructure needed to support their use," said Commissioner Brent Bailey, central district, Mississippi Public Service Commission. "I appreciate the efforts of Entergy Mississippi as we all share the goal to better understand the electric vehicle market, infrastructure needs and consumer habits."

More accessible and affordable than ever, electric vehicle ownership is gaining ground. An estimated 26 million EVs are expected to be on America's roads by 2030.

"Nissan has been a pioneer in electric vehicles, producing the first mass-market EV - the Nissan LEAF," said David Sliger, vice president of manufacturing, Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. "As we prepare to transform the Canton plant into a center for EV production with two all-new, all-electric EVs in 2025, Nissan applauds Entergy and its innovative efforts toward an electrified future."

Pilot projects like this one can also help Mississippi towns and cities, as well as the state, understand how they can prepare to meet the demands of EV on their communities.

"Entergy Mississippi's DC fast charging station pilot program will help us ultimately bridge the ‘charging gap' on Mississippi roadways in (all areas) rural and urban," said Willie Simmons, Mississippi Department of Transportation, central district commissioner. "Our hope is that one day EV drivers will no longer have to bypass our state because of a lack of charging infrastructure which hurts tourism and economic activity This public and private collaboration investment will yield great returns for the public sector."

Entergy Mississippi has supported other electric vehicle initiatives in addition to the direct current fast charging station pilot project. In 2011, through Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund, the company funded electric vehicle charging station installations at universities across its footprint for use by students, faculty and staff, including stations at Jackson State University, University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State University.

"Now we're expanding beyond our universities, and we're grateful to the City of Ridgeland for granting us the permits to construct this charging station," Fisackerly said. "The lessons we learn through this pilot will help us better advise municipalities and developers throughout our service area as they plan for future electric vehicle charging stations in their area.

In 2021, Entergy became a founding member of the National Electrification Highway Coalition. Partner utilities in the organization are working to address gaps along major transportation corridors in their respective service areas. Coalition members currently consist of more than 60 investor-owned and municipal electric companies and electric cooperatives collectively serving more than 120 million U.S. electric customers across 48 states and the District of Columbia.

About Entergy Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees.

