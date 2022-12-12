WEBR SPECIAL ALERT: Julie & Holleman Updates on Investigation of BDT Capital's Proposed Acquisition of Weber Inc.

13 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman is investigating the proposed acquisition of Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) by its controlling shareholder, BDT Capital Partners, LLC. Under the deal terms, BDT Capital plans to acquire the shares it doesn't already own for $8.05 per share. As explained below, Julie & Holleman is concerned about potential conflicts of interest arising out of BDT Capital's control of the company and how those conflicts might have led to an inadequate deal price.

To learn more about the investigation, click here. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Weber is the world's leading barbecue brand, offering a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers, and accessories across 78 countries. Weber's largest shareholder is BDT Capital, which controlled more than 60% of the company's voting power as of its most recent proxy statement.

The proposed acquisition was announced on December 12, 2022. On January 17, 2023, Weber filed a preliminary information statement with the SEC. The deal will not be submitted for a shareholder vote, as BDT owns enough shares to complete the deal without further shareholder approval.

Julie & Holleman is investigating potential legal claims available to Weber's shareholders regarding the proposed acquisition, including claims relating to potential conflicts resulting from the fact that BDT Capital controls the company they now want to buy. Numerous members of Weber's board of directors were also designated by BDT Capital, which raises questions about the board's independence. Julie & Holleman is also concerned about the adequacy of the $8.05 per share acquisition price, as Weber's stock has traded at temporary lows due to macroeconomic pressures, and BDT Capital is pouncing on short-term trends to acquire the company at a steep discount.

If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, or about the acquisition in general, please contact W. Scott Holleman by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (929) 415-1020. You may also visit the firm's website by clicking here. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

favicon.png?sn=NY89087&sd=2023-01-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webr-special-alert-julie--holleman-updates-on-investigation-of-bdt-capitals-proposed-acquisition-of-weber-inc-301723824.html

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY89087&Transmission_Id=202301171512PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY89087&DateId=20230117
WRITTEN BY

