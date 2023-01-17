Virginia Natural Gas opens new virtual call center in Virginia Beach as solution for improving customer service operations

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 17, 2023

Customer CARE Center to add jobs to Virginia Beach by partnering with local community, veteran and family organizations for staffing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) today celebrated the opening of its new Customer CARE Center, offering a local approach to customer-focused service and adds more than a dozen new jobs to the Virginia Beach area.

Ribbon_Cutting_1.jpg

This is the latest in a series of moves by the energy company to help make the customer experience easier and stress-free and creates a viable solution that enables VNG to effectively support customer needs and demands within local communities.

"We listened to our customers and their needs," said Robert Duvall, president of Virginia Natural Gas. "This new Customer CARE Center will be located here in Virginia and will be another step in meeting our customers' expectations while transforming the customer experience."

The Customer CARE Center stems from a request by VNG to the Virginia State Corporation Commission to enable the energy company to handle a wide range of customer service needs, and will be initially staffed by 12 local customer service representatives along with a supervisor.

To fill the positions, VNG has partnered with local community organizations for staffing with an emphasis on military veterans or members of military families, as well as persons with disabilities. As a community with deep military ties, the positions provide an innovative solution for employment opportunities to transitioning service members, veterans and their family members while supporting staffing needs.

The new representatives will undergo extensive customer service training and will be able to handle all customer service calls from agents based in Virginia, while building local relationships within the communities VNG serves. Once training is complete, representatives will have the opportunity to be home-based in their new roles.

"We are building a new way of providing the best possible service for our customers," added Duvall. "The Customer CARE Center represents our commitment to connect with our customers and empower them to make their lives simpler and worry free."

About Virginia Natural Gas
Virginia Natural Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Virginia Natural Gas provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service to more than 300,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeast Virginia. Consistently ranked in the top quartile for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power and Associates, the company also has been recognized by the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) and the Virginia Oil and Gas Association for its safety, innovation, environmental stewardship, community outreach and educational programs, and has been named Local Distribution Company of the Year five times since 2015. The company has been ranked by its business customers as one of the most Trusted Business Partners in the utility industry according to Cogent Reports, and a Top Workplaces in Hampton Roads by Inside Business. For more information, visit virginianaturalgas.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Nextdoor.

About Southern Company Gas
Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (

NYSE:SO, Financial), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states, as well as approximately 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas across the country. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of a natural gas storage facility. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

Virginia_Natural_Gas_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL89173&sd=2023-01-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-natural-gas-opens-new-virtual-call-center-in-virginia-beach-as-solution-for-improving-customer-service-operations-301723841.html

SOURCE Virginia Natural Gas

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL89173&Transmission_Id=202301171527PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL89173&DateId=20230117
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.