Paycom+Software%2C+Inc. (“Paycom”) ( NYSE:PAYC, Financial), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, will release its results for the fourth quarter and year-ended Dec. 31, 2022, after the market closes on Feb. 7. Paycom will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5 p.m. (Eastern time) that day.

Dial-in #: +1 (844) 200-6205 Intl. Dial-In #: +1 (929) 526-1599 Access Code: 948754 Replay #: +1 (866) 813-9403 Intl. Replay #: +44 (204) 525-0658 Replay Access Code: 365563

The conference call will also be webcast at investors.paycom.com. For those unable to participate, a replay will be available following the conclusion of the earnings call on Feb. 7 through Feb. 14. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Paycom

