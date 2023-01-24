Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, announced today that new data from its portfolio of blood tests will be presented at the ASCO 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21 in San Francisco.

The 10 poster presentations highlight the use of the Guardant360® and Guardant RevealTM blood tests and the GuardantINFORMTM real-world evidence dataset to identify critical biomarkers and acquired co-mutations, track associated treatment patterns and clinical outcomes, and predict disease recurrence from minimal residual disease (MRD) detection.

“We look forward to sharing new data at the ASCO GI Symposium demonstrating the utility of our blood tests and real-world data to increase the understanding of potential biomarker targets for therapy, as well as predictive markers for treatment resistance and disease recurrence in patients with gastrointestinal cancers,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health co-CEO. “The presentations will show how data from circulating tumor DNA tests provide critical insights that can contribute to the development of more effective therapies and better-informed patient care.”

Full List of Guardant Health Presentations

Guardant360

ctDNA-based fusion detection for advanced colorectal cancer with a partner-agnostic assay (abstract 186)

FGFR2-amplified gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma is a distinct genomic class: Lessons learned from a liquid biopsy platform (abstract 429)

A plasma-based analysis and genomic landscape of patients with high tumor mutational burden (TMB-H), microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer (CRC) (abstract 249)

Frequency and outcomes of BRAF alterations identified by liquid biopsy in metastatic non-colorectal gastrointestinal cancers (abstract 808)

wild-type pancreatic adenocarcinoma (abstract 747) Effect of EGFR and ERBB2 amplifications and activating alterations on efficacy of lenvatinib in hepatocellular carcinoma (abstract 600)

GuardantINFORM

Use of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) for early assessment of treatment response in patients with advanced colorectal cancer (aCRC): A real-world (RW) analysis (abstract 246)

Guardant Reveal

Optimising longitudinal plasma-only circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) for minimal residual disease (MRD) detection with combined genomic/methylation signals to predict recurrence in patients (pts) with resected stage I-III colorectal cancer (CRC) in the UK multicentre prospective study TRACC (abstract 169) (Merit Award recipient)

Plasma-only multiomic minimal residual disease (MRD) testing in 2,000 consecutive patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) (abstract 28)

The full abstracts are available on the officialASCO 2023+GI+Cancers+Symposiumwebsite.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the ShieldTM test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

