DHI Group, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 7, 2023

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2022 on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, after the close of the market. Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm Eastern time to discuss the results.

A press release with these results will be issued after the close of the market and prior to the call that afternoon and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Conference Call Information

The call can be accessed on the day of the event by dialing +1-844-890-1790, or for international callers by dialing +1-412-380-7407. Please ask to join the DHI Group, Inc. call. You can pre-register for the call by clicking here: https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10174694%2Ff58f1dc870. A live webcast of the call will simultaneously be available on the Company's website.

A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 for international callers; the replay passcode is 3501501. The replay will be available until February 14, 2023. A webcast replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

