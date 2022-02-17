AvalonBay Communities Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: AVB)announced today the final income allocations of the Company’s 2022 dividend distributions on its Common Stock. The final dividend allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #053484101)

Declaration
Date		 Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 Distribution
Per Share		 Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend (1)		 Return of
Capital		 Long-Term
Capital Gain
(2)(3)		 Unrecap.
Section 1250
Gain (2)

02/17/22

03/31/22

04/15/22

$

1.59000

$

1.30458

$

0.00000

$

0.24180

$

0.04363

05/19/22

06/30/22

07/15/22

1.59000

1.30458

0.00000

0.24180

0.04363

09/15/22

09/30/22

10/17/22

1.59000

1.30458

0.00000

0.24180

0.04363

11/10/22

12/30/22

01/17/23

1.59000

1.30458

0.00000

0.24180

0.04363

Totals

$

6.36000

$

5.21832

$

0.00000

$

0.96718

$

0.17450

100%

82%

0%

15%

3%

Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final dividend allocations.

(1) $1.30458 of each quarterly dividend classified as taxable ordinary dividend is treated as qualified REIT dividends for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 199A.

(2) $0.24180 of each quarterly dividend classified as Long-Term Capital Gain and $0.04363 of each quarterly dividend classified as Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain dividends are treated as a Disposition of investment in United States Real Property for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897.

(3) For each quarterly dividend classified as Long-Term Capital Gain, the One Year Amounts Disclosure is $0.03571, the Three Year Amounts Disclosure is $0.03571, and 0.20609 is Section 1231 gain for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Please consult your tax advisor.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 293 apartment communities containing 88,405 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com.

Copyright © 2023 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. All Rights Reserved

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230117006067r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117006067/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.