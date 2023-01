%3Cb%3ETwo+Harbors+Investment+Corp%3C%2Fb%3E. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 after market close on February 8, 2023. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on February 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast live and accessible in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.twoharborsinvestment.com%2Finvestors. To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 502-7185 approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning February 9, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET through February 23, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The playback can be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 and providing the Conference Code 13734900. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the News & Events section.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at www.twoharborsinvestment.com, at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 1601 Utica Avenue South, Suite 900, St. Louis Park, MN 55416, telephone (612) 453-4100.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005811/en/