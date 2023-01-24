Matthews International Corporation Announces Nomination of New Director

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) (“Matthews” or the “Company”) today announced Aleta Richards has been nominated for election to serve as a new director on the Company’s Board of Directors, to be voted on at its annual shareholders meeting on February 16, 2023. Dr. Richards currently serves as Executive Vice President of Specialty Films for Covestro Deutschland AG located in Dormagen, Germany. In this role, she leads the global specialty films business, directing all business functions and has responsibility for the full income statement of the business unit. Prior to her current role, Dr. Richards served in multiple senior leadership positions within the Americas and APAC regions, including roles in sales and marketing, product management, and strategic accounts. She also held executive positions in strategic marketing and human resources and services during her time with Bayer Corporation.

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) believes Dr. Richards is well-qualified to serve as a director on the Company’s Board. With her strong background, global perspective and expertise in international business, marketing, sales, and strategy, as well as human resources and people management, she will bring important assets to Matthews. Dr. Richards holds a B.S. degree in Business with concentrations in communications and human resources from the University of Pittsburgh, an M.B.A. in marketing and international business from the Katz School of Business, University of Pittsburgh, and a Doctor of Business Administration from the Ross School of Business, Georgia State University.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, services, and distributes high-tech custom energy storage, marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets, cremation-related products, and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands, and provide value. The Company has approximately 12,000 employees in more than 30countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

Matthews International Corporation
Corporate Office
Two NorthShore Center
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851
Phone: (412) 442-8200

Contact:Steven F. Nicola
Chief Financial Officer
412.442.8262
