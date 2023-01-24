Independence Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and will hold its quarterly results conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of the IRT website at investors.irtliving.com or by dialing 1.844.200.6205, access code 513491. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly following the live call on the investor relations section of IRT’s website and telephonically until Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing 1.866.813.9403, access code 910516.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX , and Memphis, TN. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.

