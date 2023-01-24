Semrush Appoints Channing Ferrer as Chief Sales Officer

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announced the appointment of Channing Ferrer as Chief Sales Officer. Ferrer was most recently Chief Revenue Officer at Built In and has more than 20 years of experience in global sales leadership roles.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Channing joining our team at this stage in our growth journey,” said Oleg Shchegolev, CEO of Semrush. “Channing’s expertise at companies like Built In and HubSpot will bring a renewed vision and execution to our sales organization. He’ll focus on the expansion of our more than 94,000 customer accounts, growing average checks by adding any number of our 55+ tools available for customers today. We’ve had strong leadership in this division for many years, and I’m excited to take it to the next level.”

Prior to Built In, Ferrer served as VP of Sales Operations, Strategy, and Acceleration at HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) where he led growth in revenue from $200m to $1.5bn over a six (6) year period. Ferrer previously served as EVP for Global Sales at C2FO and SVP of International Sales at S&P Capital IQ, which he helped grow S&P Capital IQ to over $1B in revenue.

“Having worked in similar spaces in the market, I’ve always had my eye on Semrush. When the opportunity came to join this Team I didn’t hesitate,” said Ferrer. “I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise to the table to build upon the team’s success. I’m eager to roll my sleeves up and test new approaches from day one.”

Ferrer will succeed Delbert Humenik, who has served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) since 2017. Humenik will remain as CRO until February 15, 2023 and then transition to an advisor role until July 1, 2023.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Del for his leadership in building the sales function from the ground up,” said Shchegolev. “He has played such an integral part in our business growth and for that we are truly grateful.”

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 94,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Amsterdam, Berlin, Barcelona, Prague, Warsaw, Belgrade, and Limassol as well as new locations in Turkey, Armenia, and Georgia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding the growth of Semrush, the size and development of the market for its products and future leadership. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): “continues,” “remains,” “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Semrush’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Semrush assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230117006100r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117006100/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.