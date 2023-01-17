U-Haul Offers California Flood Victims 30 Days of Free Storage

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023

Disaster relief at 10 participating stores on new unit rentals while vacancy lasts

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is making 10 Company-owned and -operated stores in California available to offer 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents who have sustained flood damage and need assistance in the recovery process.

Devastating and recurring storms have caused extensive home damage and left standing water in communities across the central region of California. Flooding has rendered roads impassable and destroyed some buildings.

"As we hope for drier conditions ahead so people can begin the clean-up process, we want them to know that U-Haul is here to help," said Dante Abordo, U-Haul Company of San Francisco president. "Anyone impacted by flooding can make use of a new storage room at no cost for one month at our participating stores, while availability exists."

One month of U-Box container usage may also be available if self-storage units are filled at a participating store. U-Box delivery to residents' homes includes container drop-off and pick-up.

The U-Haul disaster relief program is based on new storage unit rentals and is subject to vacancy at each facility. People seeking more information about the offer or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage or U-Box container usage should contact the participating store nearest them:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fremont

44511 S. Grimmer Blvd.

Fremont, CA 94538

(510) 656-2200

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Thornton

4833 Thornton Ave.

Fremont, CA 94536

(510) 796-3151

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sunrise Avenue

333 Sunrise Ave.

Roseville, CA 95661

(916) 797-1026

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Arden Way

1324 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA 95815

(916) 993-5710

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Florin Road

3026 Florin Road

Sacramento, CA 95822

(916) 395-1601

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Natomas (U-Box only)

3979 N. Freeway Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95834

(916) 550-9064

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Candlestick

1575 Bay Shore Blvd.

San Francisco, CA 94124

(415) 467-3830

U-Haul Storage of San Francisco

1525 Bryant St.

San Francisco, CA 94103

(415) 252-0133

U-Haul Storage of Santa Clara

2121 Laurelwood Road

Santa Clara, CA 95054

(408) 660-3108

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodland

1600 Tide Court

Woodland, CA 95776

(530) 419-5223

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 913,000 rentable storage units and 78.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6194
Website: uhaul.com

favicon.png?sn=LA89339&sd=2023-01-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-offers-california-flood-victims-30-days-of-free-storage-301723947.html

SOURCE U-Haul

