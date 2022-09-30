Vesta Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 17, 2023

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results of 2022.

The call will take place:

Thursday, February 16, 2023
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
(9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-877-423-9813
International, toll: +1-201-689-8573
Mexico, toll-free: 01 800 522 0034

If you would like to receive a call instead of dialing in, please use this link at least 15 minutes before the call.

Call replay will be available starting February 16 until March 2, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-844-512-2921
International, toll: +1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13735704

Vesta's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results press release will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

About Vesta
Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of September 30, 2022, Vesta owned 194 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 32.3 million ft2 (3.00 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused on industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.

favicon.png?sn=NY89325&sd=2023-01-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesta-announces-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301723921.html

SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.

