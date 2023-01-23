Concrete Pumping Holdings Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, January 23, 2023

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. ( BBCP) (“CPH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., will hold a conference call on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2022.

The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call. CPH’s CEO Bruce Young and CFO Iain Humphries will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, January 23, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470
Conference ID: 13734971

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group, Inc. at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.concretepumpingholdings.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through February 13, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13734971

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of October 31, 2022, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 100 locations across 20 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 30 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 18 locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

Company Contact:

Iain Humphries
Chief Financial Officer
1-303-289-7497

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

