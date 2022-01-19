Ventas Announces Tax Treatment Of 2022 Distributions

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of its 2022 distributions on the Company’s common stock.

For income tax purposes, total taxable dividend income for 2022 was $1.80 per share. This includes the Company’s fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $0.45 per share, which was declared on December 7, 2021 and was paid on January 19, 2022. It excludes the Company’s fourth quarter 2022 dividend, which was declared on December 7, 2022, will be paid on January 19, 2023 and will be taxable to stockholders as part of their 2023 dividend income.

The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions and provides the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number:

2022 DISTRIBUTIONS ON VENTAS COMMON STOCK

Date Paid

Taxable

Distribution

Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividend

Box 1b
Qualified
Dividend (Included in

Box 1a)

Box 5

199A

Dividend

(Included in Box 1a)

Box 2a

Capital

Gain Distr.

Box 2b

Unrecap. Section

1250 Gain

(Included in

Box 2a)

Box 2f

Section 897

Capital Gain

(included in Box 2a)

Jan. 19, 2022

$0.450000

$0.450000

$0.012265

$0.437735

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

Apr. 14, 2022

$0.450000

$0.450000

$0.012265

$0.437735

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

July 14, 2022

$0.450000

$0.450000

$0.012265

$0.437735

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

Oct. 14, 2022

$0.450000

$0.450000

$0.012265

$0.437735

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

Total Taxable in 2022

$1.800000

$1.800000

$0.049060

$1.750940

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

The 2022 Non-Qualified Ordinary Dividends are also reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, Section 199A Dividends. Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that shareholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days in order for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends. Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.” Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230117006127r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117006127/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.