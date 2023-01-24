CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the “Company”) (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation solutions, today announced plans to expand into the Atlantic region of Canada with the opening of a BOXX Modular branch in Moncton, New Brunswick and a Black Diamond Camps business development office.



“With this expansion we will be well positioned to service our existing national customers in this, as well as all other regions in Canada. In addition, we look forward to bringing our industry leading solutions for temporary and permanent buildings, utilizing the efficiency and flexibility of modular structures, to locally based businesses in the construction, education, infrastructure, government, and resources industries,” said Trevor Haynes, Black Diamond’s Chairman & CEO. “We will have the first deployment of new space rental assets in the Atlantic market this spring and have already begun servicing workforce housing customers in the region with modular camp assets relocated and operating in the area.”

The Company’s business in the region will be led by Ray Girouard, Senior Business Development Lead, Atlantic Canada.

“With Ray’s over 20 years of experience in the industry and region, and his connection to the local business communities, we expect to quickly establish ourselves as a valuable partner to industry and deliver differentiated solutions with best-in-class customer service,” said Haynes.

This decision to expand into Atlantic Canada aligns with the Company’s strategy of further geographic diversification, organic growth of our Modular Space Solutions fleet and diversification of the Workforce Accommodation business.

“This builds on our successful track-record over the past several years of delivering value to both our customers and stakeholders,” said Haynes. “With strong economic indicators in the region, and our approach of disciplined execution and measurable accountability, we’re excited about the prospects of this growth opportunity.”

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, MPA, Schiavi and CL Martin, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS, through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

