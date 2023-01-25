California Water Service Group Launches 10th Annual College Scholarship Program, Encourages Students to Learn More and Apply

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (: CWT) announced the commencement of its 10th annual College Scholarship Program cycle today, reaffirming the utility’s commitment to improving lives in its communities. Students residing in areas served by its California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington subsidiaries are encouraged to apply for a portion of the $80,000 available in awards.

Four $10,000 grand-prize scholarships will be awarded, along with additional scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000. Eligible applicants must plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school for the 2023-24 academic year. Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need.

“We are pleased to continue our college scholarship program for its 10th year and so proud of our previous recipients who are already making their mark on the world,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Going to college can be expensive, so we want to help reduce that barrier for students in the communities we serve. I encourage any students who meet the eligibility criteria to apply.”

The annual scholarships are part of Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To date, Group has provided $600,000 in scholarships to students through the program.

To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, students may visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/calwaterscholarships. The application period will close on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Winners will be announced in the summer.

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group (: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Group apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, Group’s 1,100+ employees lead the way in protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. Integral to Group’s strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
[email protected]
310-257-1434

ti?nf=ODczMTYwOCM1MzYwNzE4IzIwMTAzNDI=
California-Water-Service-Group.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.